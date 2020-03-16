Dine-in restaurants closing in KY; carry out, delivery options available

“Well, by keeping the distance, its obviously going to keep the virus down, is what there telling us," Sidewalk Cafe Co-Owner Nancy McCarnan said. "So, we just got to be all together as a team and work together. And I think our community will support us in every way they can. If you see Facebook, everybody is yelling that-- support the local business. So, we’re going to try to do what we can to make sure they get this food.”