Daily Recap: Top Coronavirus headlines for March 16, 2020

UNDATED (WFIE) - Several other new restrictions came across the country Monday, including right here in the Tri-State.
Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb and Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced their state’s first deaths from COVID-19.
“While we had hoped, prayed and worked hard so this painful day would never occur, sadly we knew it would,” Gov. Holcomb said, as he delivered the news of the death of an Indianapolis man in his 60s.
KY Gov. Andy Beshear said the death in the Commonwealth was of a Bourbon County man in his 60s.
“The Coronavirus was not the only factor, but it was a factor," Gov. Beshear said. "And I want to be transparent about this, and show how serious this is.”
Governor Beshear also announced the Kentucky Primary has been postponed to June, and child care centers will close by end of day Friday.
Kentucky and Indiana are now joining Illinois on imposing new restrictions on bars and restaurants. Both states ordered those establishments to close dining rooms to the public, but they will allow them to switch to other service options like delivery or carryout.
Nationally, President Trump, along with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, made new recommendations. Trump said the public should avoid gathering in groups larger than 10 people.
As of right now, the Illinois Primary is still on for Tuesday. You can start voting at 6 a.m., and you have until 7 p.m. to cast your vote.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Tri-State as of right now.
For all of our Coronavirus coverage, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.