Boonville city officials talk COVID-19

BOONVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - More city officials are meeting to talk about precautions and extra safety measures their community can take to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
Boonville Mayor Charlie Wyatt sat down with the department heads and other city leaders to talk about what the city is doing to get ahead of the spread of COVID-19.
His first words, don’t panic and stay calm. Much like many other cities, Boonville is restricting access to visitors in the police and fire departments.
Those two departments along with other city departments will be focusing on sanitizing door handles, countertops, railings, and phones. Mayor Wyatt says his biggest instruction is to make sure to stay home if you’re sick.
“We are instructing our employees to stay home if they are sick," Mayor Wyatt said. "Our employees are dedicated to their jobs and want to come to work and not run or shorthanded, but it isn’t worth infecting others with their illness. Handwashing mandates have been around a long time, but today it isn’t an option.”
Mayor Wyatt also added the water and sewer customers can use the dropbox by the front door of city hall to pay their bills or drive-through window to drop off payments. Another option would be to pay your bills online.
