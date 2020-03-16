Ark Crisis Child Care Center continuing to help families in need

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With schools closing for an extended period of time you may be stressing about finding a sitter or making plans for your child while you’re at work.
The Executive Director of Ark Angie Richards Cheek says that this is exactly the type of situation the facility is for, and they’re looking to help as many in-need families as possible.
“Our job is to respond to the changing needs for child care for our community,” Cheek said.
A pandemic isn’t something you can plan for, but Cheek has plans in place to provide care for children in even the hardest times.
“We know that so many families are losing their school, their head-start program, and their daycare because of the Coronavirus," Cheek said. "We want to make sure that families know that Ark is available to anyone in need who may need our services, which are entirely free in this very changing situation.”
Ark’s schedule is week by week, so children are taken in by the level of need that their parents or guardians have.
Cheek says they’re closely monitoring the recommendations from the health department and CDC.
“There is a greater demand for our services than ever before. Of course, we’ll follow any responsible measures we have to take to keep our children and community safe. But we are also very sensitive to the fact that we are able to provide a service that no one else is," Cheek said.
Bringing in children from infants to six-years-olds, you can call the office or visit online to make an appointment to schedule to get your kids in and learn more about the program.
“We want to make sure we’re there for those families," Cheek said. “It’s what we do, it’s what we do very very well. And we are here for those families as well.”
Ark is always taking donations, now more than ever since there’s an increase in service being requested during these changing times.
You can stop by the facility to donate items like diapers, wipes, food or clothes, etc.
You can also donate by visiting their website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.