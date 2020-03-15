Woman buys groceries for elderly couple afraid to go in Ore. store due to coronavirus

View this post on Instagram

The face you make when you realize your tweet went viral... 😱 But in all seriousness, I am overwhelmed by the positive response to my tweet yesterday. Over 12 million people have seen my story and counting. Thank you to everyone who has shared it. Frankly most people I know would have done the same thing I did. I was just in the right place at the right time. This is not about me, or anyone in particular, it is about the people all over the world who feel hopeless against this virus. Now is the time to reach out to those in your community who may need help or feel forgotten. #kindnesskillscovid