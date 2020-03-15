Wesselman Woods closes due to coronavirus concerns

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Wesselman Woods will be closed to the public for the foreseeable future due to health risk concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Wesselman Nature Society made the announcement on Friday afternoon.
Wesselman Woods and its accompanying facilities is scheduled to be closed from Saturday, March 14 until Monday, March 30.
This closure applies to the Wesselman Woods Nature Preserve, Nature Center, Nature PlayScape, and recycling center.
All programs and activities will be postponed during this time period.
The Wesselman Nature Society says it will stay in close contact with local government and health officials to determine if it is necessary to extend the length of the closure.
