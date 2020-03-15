WATCH LIVE: Illinois Gov. Pritzker to give update on coronavirus

CHICAGO (AP) - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold a press conference on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. Sunday.
The number of Illinois coronavirus cases rose to 66 from 48 as residents with the illness emerged in central and southern regions of the state.
The director of the state health department says the number of Illinois cases should “increase dramatically” as results come in from private labs.
The new cases include people in Woodford, Cumberland, Sangamon and St. Clair counties.
Just a few days before the election, DuPage County relocated 17 polling places to the county fairgrounds in Wheaton in response to COVID-19.
The Illinois Tollway says drivers must pay electronically and stop using cash in order to protect themselves and workers at toll booths.
Gov. Pritzker announced during his press conference on Sunday that bars and restaurants will close from March 16 through March 30.
