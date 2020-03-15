Walmart to adjust store hours in response to coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Walmart is now adjusting store hours for all Walmart Supercenter and Neighborhood Market locations until further notice, according to Walmart’s Chief Operating Officer Dacona Smith.
In a statement, Walmart says, “Beginning Sunday, March 15, Walmart stores and Neighborhood Markets will adjust their operating hours to help ensure associates are able to stock the products our customers are looking for and to perform cleaning and sanitizing. Unless they already have more reduced hours, stores will be open from 6 a.m.-11 p.m. until further notice.”
You can learn more about Walmart’s decision to adjust hours here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.