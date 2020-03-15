Soggy weather possible later this week

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a cool and cloudy day across the Tri-State, and it doesn’t look like we will see much sunshine the rest of the week either. In fact, heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy and chilly. Temperatures will fall back through the 40s this evening, bottoming out in the mid 30s by Monday morning.
Clouds will hang around for most of the day Monday, but a few spotty showers will also be possible, mainly in the evening. Temperatures will top out in the low 50s.
Scattered showers will remain possible through Monday night but will taper off to the southeast early Tuesday morning. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.
Aside from that slight chance of rain early, most of Tuesday will be dry but still mostly cloudy with high temperatures in the upper 50s.
Warmer but soggy weather arrives for the second half of the week. Showers are likely and heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible beginning Wednesday afternoon and evening and continuing throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning.
A few strong to severe storms may be possible, but it is too early to tell for sure. Right now, the main concern is the threat for heavy rain as it looks like most of the Tri-State will pick up 2 to 3 inches from this system.
Despite the rain, temperatures will top out in the mid 60s Wednesday and Friday and may even climb into the low 70s on Thursday due to a steady breeze from the south pulling in warmer air.
However, as that system moves out, our wind direction will shift, and colder air will move in from the north. Temperatures will bottom out in the 30s by the end of Friday night, and high temperatures will only make it into the upper 40s to low 50s again next weekend.
