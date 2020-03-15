Schnucks stores closing early starting Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Schnucks stores that are normally open 24 hours will now close at midnight, while other stores will now close at ten p.m., the Culinaria store in downtown St. Louis will close at 9 p.m.
According to their news release, each store will reopen at 6 a.m.
The news release says the temporary reduction in hours will allow them to focus on store cleanliness and product availability.
They say with the significant increase in customer visits and aisle traffic, they want to be sure they are making their stores easy to maneuver and team members have room to stock supplies.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.