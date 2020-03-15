Rick Pitino Named Head Basketball Coach at Iona

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It seems the sporting world as we know it, has stopped; however, there was big news Saturday, on the hardwood. Rick Pitino, has been named the new head basketball coach at Iona College.
The former Kentucky and Louisville bench boss, takes over for Tim Cluess, who stepped down as head coach, due to health concerns. Pitino has been coaching Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague, the last few years, and he recently informed the team, that he wanted to return to college basketball, but said he will coach the team through the rest of the season, should it resume. The league halted play earlier this week, and Pitino is currently back in the United States.
Now, for Pitino, taking the Iona job, is a return to his roots, because the college is in the New York City area, where Pitino grew up. Of course, there’s been plenty of off the court issues, throughout Pitino’s career, but he’s had plenty of success too, leading Kentucky to a national championship, and three schools in all, to the final four.
He also led Louisville to a national championship back in 2013, but that championship was vacated by the NCAA due to several NCAA violations.
