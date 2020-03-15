Rick Pitino Named Head Basketball Coach at Iona

The former Kentucky and Louisville bench boss, takes over for Tim Cluess, who stepped down as head coach, due to health concerns. Pitino has been coaching Panathinaikos in the EuroLeague, the last few years, and he recently informed the team, that he wanted to return to college basketball, but said he will coach the team through the rest of the season, should it resume. The league halted play earlier this week, and Pitino is currently back in the United States.