Local bar takes coronavirus precautions

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Buds Bar on West Franklin is taking coronavirus precautions very seriously. We spoke with the manager who tells us they are stepping up their game when it comes to keeping everyone healthy.
“We’re taking it serious, it’s not a small thing for us, so we’re making sure we take every precaution not just for ourselves and our employees but for our customers as well so that they can come in and enjoy themselves and not have to worry about that immediate threat," said Broderick Pittman, the general manager.
They’re changing out gloves more often and washing their hands every second they get.
“We have ample soap in the back of the house, in our bathrooms, and behind each bar, so everywhere you turn there’s somewhere to wash your hands," Pittman said.
They even have Lysol and Clorox wipes at the bar, ready to be used. However, that didn’t make up for what some say is clearly missing.
“I was very upset, like No March Madness?" said Anders Erickson. "That’s crazy.”
This week, tournaments and sporting seasons all over were canceled due to the coronavirus. Some sporting events are continuing but without their fans.
“I’m more a football fan than a basketball fan, so I hope it doesn’t bleed over into football," Alex Burton said.
Despite the opportunities that will be missed by the fans, they say there are still good reasons to come out and enjoy life.
“We’ve checked with all of our entertainment, and nobody’s backed out on us, so we’re going full steam ahead," Pittman said.
