Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. EDT

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — The RV industry in northern Indiana is watching what kind of impact the coronavirus may have on the market. Many of the factories in China that temporarily closed in the wake of the outbreak of COVID-19 are starting production again. But there are concerns about transportation and whether finished products will make it to their destination. The South Bend Tribune reports that the CEO of Way Interglobal Network in Elkhart said there's been some disruptions due to the virus outbreak. The CEO says the industry should know in the next several weeks whether the coronavirus shock will leave lingering issues.