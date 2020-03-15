Gibson Co. Jail on lockdown, Vanderburgh Co. Jail has restricted access

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says that the Gibson County Jail is on lockdown.
Sheriff Bottoms confirms the lockdown is for precaution from the coronavirus, Governor Eric Holcomb orders.
According to Sheriff Bottoms, no one is allowed to come in or out of the jail, including attorneys. He says the sheriff’s office will be holding more meetings about the lockdown to figure out more details.
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Wedding says the Vanderburgh County Jail has restricted access to non-essential people for a while. He says they are trying to minimize contact from the public to their staff.
