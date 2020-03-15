FSSA offers additional guidance to parents, providers related to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WFIE) -The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration is offering additional guidance to parents and child care providers related to COVID-19.
According to the news release, families who need help finding or paying for care can contact Brighter Futures Indiana at 800-299-1627 to speak to a referral specialist.
Earlier this week, FSSA offered guidance that children who are out of school due to possible contact with a positive case should observe social isolation and be at home.
FSSA says they strongly recommend caregivers for these kids not to be older than 65, have a chronic disease or be in an immunosuppressed state.
The news release states this guidance does not apply to all kids whose schools are closing as a precaution.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.