Ellis Park provides update on $100 million renovation project

“We hope the groundbreaking for the new gaming area to be within the next three or four weeks,” Hall said. “We’ve got 36 lights going up. We started setting the bases this week, and they’re about 30% of the way through the bases. Then we’ll have the poles and the fixtures come in altogether, and then we’ll have to assemble the poles and put the fixtures on. Turf track is going to be widened by 24 feet. It’s going to add another three lanes for the turf. We’ll let it sit for a year and we’ll have to let the grass grow, and it’s bermuda (grass), so the hotter it gets, the better it grows. We’re also going to be building a new tote board, so we’ll use the old tote board this year, while they’re building the new tote board behind it.”