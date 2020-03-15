Ellis Park business as usual despite coronavirus outbreak

“If you go back and put 5,000 or 6,000 fans in the grandstands or clubhouse, you’re taking a big risk on spreading this thing, especially the tracks right now that are limited to that,” Director of Racing Operations, Jeff Hall said. “There’s Santa Anita. Oaklawn is running now with no fans. Fairgrounds have decided to run the rest of their meet with no fans. These are all tracks in huge metropolitan areas and they’re drawing a lot of international travelers that come to these things.”