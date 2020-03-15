IN confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus, total now 19

By Makayla Neukam | March 15, 2020 at 10:20 AM CDT - Updated March 15 at 10:23 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has reported four new presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total is now at 19.

According to the Indiana Health Department’s website, the newest cases are in Marion and Hamilton counties.

The following counties have confirmed cases:

  • Adams: 1
  • Boone: 1
  • Hamilton: 1
  • Hendricks: 2
  • Howard: 1
  • Johnson: 3
  • LaPorte: 1
  • Marion: 6
  • Noble: 1
  • St. Joseph: 1
  • Wells: 1

