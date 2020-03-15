IN confirms 4 new cases of coronavirus, total now 19

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has reported four new presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total is now at 19.
According to the Indiana Health Department’s website, the newest cases are in Marion and Hamilton counties.
The following counties have confirmed cases:
- Adams: 1
- Boone: 1
- Hamilton: 1
- Hendricks: 2
- Howard: 1
- Johnson: 3
- LaPorte: 1
- Marion: 6
- Noble: 1
- St. Joseph: 1
- Wells: 1
