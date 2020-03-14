“We have to act now.” IN Lt. Gov. discusses state’s preparedness for more coronavirus cases

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - While President Trump was making the national emergency declaration on Friday afternoon, 14 News reporter Evan Gorman was in an interview with Indiana Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch.
Late Friday afternoon, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced additional steps that state officials are taking to help Hoosiers who are impacted by coronavirus (COVID-19) and actions to reduce the spread. Crouch tells 14 News they are prepared and are being proactive.
As of noon Friday, a dozen Hoosiers had tested positive for COVID-19.
The state’s health department released that all but one are adults.
“We have to assess the situation; we have to monitor it,” Crouch said. “We know it’s going to change.”
On Thursday, Gov. Holcomb issued an Executive Order and made a number of recommendations in efforts to keep Hoosiers healthy.
“Some people will say the recommendations are drastic, but we have to act now,” Crouch explained.
The lab at the Indiana State Department of Health has received additional testing supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and continues to prioritize people who are at high risk.
“Use social distancing,” Crouch recommended. “Stay far enough apart that you’re safe in your environment.”
The Governor says non-essential gatherings should be limited to no more than 250 people. He also gave schools a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days to use as needed.
“They best know their resources; they best know their population,” Crouch said while referring to school leaders. “They’re in the best position to make those decisions, but we want to be there for them. We want to work with them.”
In a statement on Friday, the Governor announced additional steps the state is taking to help those impacted by COVID-19, including Hoosiers on Medicaid not having to pay co-pays for COVID-19 testing and residents getting 90-day refills of medication for chronic conditions.
The Governor also says community meals for seniors are being converted to home meal deliveries and local partners have been given funding flexibility to cover the added cost.
