VCSO: Man arrested after driving through yards during chase, hitting squad car

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man with several active felony warrants was arrested Friday.
According to court documents, the US Marshal Fugitive Task Force and the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office attempted a felony traffic stop in the 400 block of Sandalwood Drive.
Deputies say 34-year-old Clifford Liddel turned around on Sandalwood Drive, since it is a dead-end street, and drove through several yards. They say Liddel attempted to drive in front of a squad car and hit the front bumper.
According to court documents, Liddel has active felony warrants for:
- Narc. dealing cocaine > ten grams.
- Narc. dealing in a schedule substance > ten grams.
- Narc. dealing in marijuana
- Violation of probation.
Deputies say Liddel is from Carbondale, IL, and is currently residing with various women. They say he travels between the two states often, which has made catching Liddel difficult.
Deputies say they called for a narcotics K-9 to search the vehicle after they say they smelled marijuana. Deputies say they found marijuana, several clear plastic baggies along with a fake ID, suspected heroin, meth, MDMA, and a small baggie of a white pill with unreadable markings.
Court documents say all evidence of suspected heroin will be sent to a lab for testing.
Deputies say he is charged with:
- Narc. dealing in cocaine or other narc. drug
- Resisting law enforcement
- Narc. possession of marijuana < 30 grams
- Narc. dealing in meth 5< 10 grams
- Narc. dealing in a scheduled 1,2,3 substance 3 < 10 grams.
Liddel is booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.
