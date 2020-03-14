Parents rushing to find childcare in wake of school closures in North Posey Co.

POSEYVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One school district in the Tri-State is not immediately going to be using e-learning or non-traditional instruction in wake of its temporary closure due to coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
The Metropolitan School District of North Posey County announced on Thursday that its schools will be closed from March 16 through April 3.
Classes are scheduled to resume on April 6.
In a released statement, school officials say they will not implement virtual learning days because of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days.
14 News caught up with Stefanie Knight, who’s one of many parents rushing to find childcare for the next few weeks.
“It’s making them choose between their job if they don’t have an understanding employer like I’m fortunate to have,” Knight said. "There are some having to choose between their child or their income, which they’ve got to have to take care of their child.”
The school system wrote for parents to be aware that school closings may be extended depending on guidance from local and state agencies.
