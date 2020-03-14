MVC announces the cancellation of all sports, including championships

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -The Missouri Valley Conference announced the cancellation of all intercollegiate spring sports, including championships, on the MVC Twitter page Friday night.
“The Missouri Valley Conference has announced that it has canceled all intercollegiate competitions, including conference championships, through the end of the 2019-20 academic year. The MVC Presidents’ council made this decision today with the well-being and safety of its student-athletes, administrators, coaches, media and fans in mind.”
This ruling affects all University of Evansville spring sports including: baseball, softball and track & field.
