ISP trooper, West Baden officer dance with teen

WEST BADEN, Ind. (WFIE) - A traffic stop in West Baden turned into an impromptu dance, and it was all caught on camera.
A West Baden officer and an Indiana State Police Trooper were conducting their stop when the trooper noticed a young girl, Selena Moreno, was all dressed up in the car.
The girl was on her way home from a dance.
The trooper noticed she looked kind of sad.
When he asked her what was wrong, she said she got all dressed up for the dance but no one would dance with her.
That’s when the trooper and the officer took time out of their night to make her night a little better.
