IHSAA basketball tournament postponed, 2020 spring sports season in doubt

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - IHSAA officials decided to postpone the boys basketball state tournament due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The organization released the following statement on Friday to announce the decision:
“Due to the number of schools closing after today for an extended period of time, it has become apparent the IHSAA boys basketball tournament series cannot be completed as scheduled.”
Right now, no tentative plans have been made on a potential makeup date.
This announcement also raised questions about the status of the upcoming spring sports schedule. The IHSAA says it will leave those decisions up to each member school.
14 Sports spoke to Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Athletics Director Andy Owen, who said although no practices or games will be held in the next two weeks, the department plans to pursue a spring sports season when school is back in session.
“The safety of our students, our community is of the utmost importance,” Owen said. “The Reitz (boys basketball) season obviously has been really successful and we’re really excited about their sectional championship, but what we’ve gathered information, and we get our information from the CDC."
“It's not the best choice to send our kids out of town, stay in a hotel room and participate. We are going to aggressively schedule to make-up. I still want to see Reitz hopefully at some point compete for a regional. All of those things are on the plate for us to make sure these kids get back out there and compete their senior year, and underclassmen as well. Just the value of athletics for the school and the community is a great value to the EVSC.”
In regard to spring sports, the IHSAA said on Friday that a decision will be made at a later time when it comes to the minimum number of contests needed to qualify for tournament events.
As of now, these tournament events are still planned to be held as scheduled.
For high school spring sports teams, this means the possibility of playing shortened seasons.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.