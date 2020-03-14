Hedges Central Community Center in Mt. Vernon staying open despite coronavirus worries

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - Schools all over the Tri-State are closing in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but the Hedges Central Community Center is keeping its doors open.
According to the Mount Vernon Mayor’s Office and the Posey County Health Department, the community center will stay open for children.
However, the center is taking several precautions when it comes to cleanliness.
Center officials say they are cleaning and sanitizing everything that is touched - door handles, equipment and their own hands - before opening in the morning, as well as after closing in the evening.
Students of all ages are taking full advantage of the center staying opened, from getting snacks and food as well as just having fun.
“I found out that we were staying open, and I was like that’s a relief because, what were the kids going to do in the community - just stay at home and not do anything?” student worker Matthew McCormick said. "Some of them don’t even have food, so I’m glad we have a place like this to keep the kids off the streets and stuff.
The Hedges Central Community Center will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
