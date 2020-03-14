GCSO: Man arrested after driving dump truck while intoxicated

GIBSON Co., Ind. (WFIE) - Gibson County Dispatch received a report that a dump truck was driving all over US 41 near State Road 168 Friday.
Gibson County Sheriff’s Office says when they arrived, the vehicle was in the middle of US 41.
According to court documents, deputies conducted a traffic stop near County Road 300 South.
Deputies say 56-year-old Robert Griest was believed to be intoxicated. During an investigation, deputies say they found methamphetamines.
Griest is charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and possession of methamphetamines. He was taken to the Gibson County Jail where he has posted a $750 bond.
