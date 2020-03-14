Drier weather to end the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - It has been a soggy day across the Tri-State, but that rain will move out this evening, and the second half of the weekend is looking dry. However, some heavy rain and thunderstorms are possible later this week.
The rain will become more scattered throughout this evening before tapering off completely by around 10 or 11 p.m., but our skies will remain cloudy throughout the night. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s by Sunday morning.
The clouds will hang around for most of the day on Sunday, but we will get a few peeks of sunshine, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to near 50° Sunday afternoon before falling back into the low to mid 30s overnight.
For most of us, Monday will probably be dry, but a few showers are possible, especially over western Kentucky. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies.
A weak system will swing through the Tri-State Tuesday morning and cloud bring us a few spotty showers, but most of the day looks dry. High temperatures will reach into the upper 50s to low 60s even though our skies will remain mostly cloudy.
Widespread rain returns to the forecast Wednesday, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Scattered rain will remain likely throughout the day Thursday and into Friday morning as a low pressure system pushes through our region.
A few thunderstorms will be possible, especially Thursday night into Friday morning, but the main concern right now is the potential for heavy rain totaling 2 to 4 inches from Wednesday to Friday. We will continue to monitor the situation and update you as we learn more throughout the week.
