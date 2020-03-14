Deaconess to implement visitor restrictions due to coronavirus

Deaconess to implement visitor restrictions due to coronavirus
By Keaton Eberly | March 13, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 11:33 PM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Hospitals will begin to implement new visitor restrictions because of concerns surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a press release sent out on Friday afternoon, Deaconess will start enforcing new visitor policies on Saturday, March 14 at 8 a.m.

Each patient may only have one visitor.

Every visitor is required to be at least 18-years-old and must complete a brief health screen at the hospital entrance.

These people will only be allowed to enter as a visitor if they are free of fever, cough and shortness of breath. They also must not have traveled outside of the United States, or to areas with active COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.