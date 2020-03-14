Coronavirus impact continues at national, state and local levels

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WFIE) - In what is becoming a daily occurrence during this pandemic, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear took to the podium twice on Friday.
In the afternoon session, Beshear announced two additional cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Kentucky.
“This, right now, is certainly a big test for Team Kentucky," Beshear said. “This is us against the Coronavirus. And all we need from people is to be really good teammates.”
In Illinois, Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced 14 additional cases of COVID-19. This brings the statewide number of confirmed cases up to 46 in total.
In response to this development, he asked all schools to close.
“These sacrifices are difficult," Pritzker said. “I know that people’s lives and livelihoods are going to be affected in the coming weeks. We will break up events of more than 1,000 people.”
Locally, the Warrick County School Corporation canceled all school-related activities from March 16 through April 3.
The IHSAA postponed its boys state basketball tournament. At the professional sports level, NASCAR postponed upcoming races in Atlanta and Miami.
Even golf’s most prestigious tournament, the Masters, is postponed.
President Donald Trump declared a national emergency on Friday.
“We’ll remove or eliminate every obstacle necessary to deliver our people the care that they need and that they’re entitled to," President Trump said. “No resource will be spared, none whatsoever.”
Indiana Sen. Mike Braun weighed in on the pandemic while in Huntingburg.
“We had the benefit of seeing it coming and I think President Trump made the right move on the travel ban from China," Braun said. “That kept us from having it just exploding here, and I think it was necessary now that the new hot spot is in Europe."
Deaconess Hospital announced Friday that all patients are allowed just one visitor, except for end-of-life situations.
As of now, the number of confirmed cases in Indiana remains at 12.
The Indiana State Department of Health says it has received additional testing supplies from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Health officials say they are continuing to prioritize individuals who are at high risk.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.