IN confirms 3 new cases of coronavirus, total now 15

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana State Department of Health has reported three new presumptive cases of COVID-19. The total is now at 15.
According to the news release, the new cases are in Marion, LaPorte and Wells counties. Other counties with positive cases include
- Adams
- Boone
- Hendricks
- Howard
- Johnson
- Noble
- St. Joseph
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has updated its nursing home visitation guidance. This guidance requires facilities to restrict all visitors and non-essential healthcare personnel, except for compassionate care situations such as end-of-life situations.
The CDC has posted new guidance for schools and childcare facilities, including a decision tree to help school officials reduce the risk of illness.
The ISDH lab continues to prioritize testing for individuals who are at high risk.
Individuals who do not meet those criteria are encouraged to consult their healthcare provider about private testing. Most people with COVID-19 will develop mild symptoms and do not need to be tested.
The ISDH general call center number is 317-233-7125. Calls after 8 p.m. should go to 317-233-1325 and will be answered by an on-call epidemiologist. Call center staff will not offer personal medical advice or provide test results. If you are sick, consult your healthcare provider.
Hoosiers are encouraged to sign up at in.gov/coronavirus to receive alerts and the latest updated guidance as the outbreak evolves.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.