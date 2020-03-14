IN casinos shutting down operations for next two weeks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Gaming and Horse Racing Commissions announced that all licensed gaming and racing operations will be closed for at least the next two weeks due to the interest of public health.
Gaming officials made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.
This means all casinos throughout the state will be closed starting on Monday at 6 a.m.
Officials say they will continue to monitor the situation and will provide updates as appropriate.
For more information, check out the Indiana Gaming Commissions website.
