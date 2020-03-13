Evansville Water officials make announcement regarding coronavirus

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Water and Sewer Utility Executive Director Allen Mounts held a news conference Friday.
He shared information on steps being taken by the utility to mitigate concerns about COVID-19.
Steps include a temporary moratorium on disconnecting service shut-offs to ensure customers have clean, safe drinking water and encouraging customers to use the Bill Pay Kiosk in front of the Civic Center and the MyWater EWSU app to pay their bills.
The last two steps are aimed at reducing walk-in traffic at the Civic Center to minimize social interaction and help reduce the risk of exposure to the coronavirus.
The Winnecke Administration is also encouraging residents to use online city government services in response to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to the COVID-19 virus. That includes practicing social distancing and staying home if you're sick.
Residents with access to a computer or smartphone can submit a concern, pay their parking ticket and apply for permits on the City's website.
"We're looking for every possible way to be proactive in looking out for public health," said Mayor Lloyd Winnecke. "Residents can limit their risk of exposure by using these tools."
All City Departments and the Civic Center Complex remain open during normal business hours.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.