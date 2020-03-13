Viewers share hail photos from Thursday’s storms

(WFIE) - We were on alert for severe storms Thursday, and many parts of the Tri-State were under warnings during afternoon and evening.
Several of you sent us photos and videos of the hail produced by those severe storms.
There were several reports of quarter to golf ball sized hail in southeast Illinois as well as Union, Webster, Hopkins and Muhlenberg Counties in western Kentucky.
There were also reports of some minor wind damage, mainly in Webster County.
