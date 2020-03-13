SWIRCA adjusts in-person services

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Administration at SWIRCA in Evansville have adjusted many of their in-person services.
We spoke with the administration last week and they anticipated that there would be more changes.
Friday, President Rhonda Zuber tells us that SWIRCA will be discontinuing face-to-face assessments in the home and will be conducting assessments over the phone.
They will also be closing congregate meal sites and will only prepare to-go meals. People will be able to pick up food at these locations but will have to take it home with them.
“We will cease all organized activities in the center," Zuber said. "We will allow it to be open at the doors so people still have a place that they can come for, despite should they need it, or if they need that outreach, an ear to listen to or just that warm person to talk to and make sure everything is okay.”
All of these adjustments will be in place until April 6, however that could change as the situation continues to develop.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.