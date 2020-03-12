Soggy Saturday, chilly Sunday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Clouds will return on Friday night and rain will move into the Tri-State on Saturday. Temperatures will drop to near 40 Saturday morning, and say in the low to mid 40s through the day on Saturday with rain continuing through the morning and afternoon. Skies will clear on Sunday and highs will push into the lower 50s. More active weather on the way next week with rain chances Tuesday-Friday. Highs will start the week around 60 and rise to near 70 by Friday.