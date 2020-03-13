Renovations coming to Chandler Motor Speedway

CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Several changes are coming to Chandler Motor Speedway over the next few months.
Last month, Chandler Motor Speedway was acquired by the UYA Investment Corporation. Mark Saint Juste, CEO of the company, opened up about the future of the track on Friday.
Movieland Motor Sports Corporation is the company that will be operating the track, partnering with former track owner Reno Fontana.
The new investment group wants to spend nearly $250,000 for renovations at the track over the course of the next two to three months.
“It’s been an institution there for a half a century - 50 years,” Saint Juste said. “That within itself speaks to the viability, I think, of it as a business entity. If it’s mismanaged, it doesn’t realize it’s full value. In proper management, hopefully it can realize it’s full value.”
The group is planning to have the track operational four or five days per week.
Company officials say they hope to have the speedway up and running by Memorial Day weekend in May.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.