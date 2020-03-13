Parents react to schools closing and work on plans for taking care of kids

“The EVSC will continue to provide “grab & go” meals for students at multiple schools next week since all school facilities will be closed. The “grab & go” meals include lunch, as well as breakfast for the following day. Meals will be available next TUESDAY-FRIDAY to pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the sites listed below. Meals are free to anyone 18 and younger, and students do not need to be enrolled at the school where they plan to pick up the meals. Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals. Adult meals will not be available for purchase. Tables will be set up near the school entrance (outdoors if possible) where students can grab a meal and go.”