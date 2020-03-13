Parents react to schools closing and work on plans for taking care of kids

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Parents are scrambling trying to figure out what to do with their students as schools could be out for an undetermined amount of time.
Our team caught up with parents who have students in the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation. Many parents said they wish they would have had a little more time to prepare for this, but they do support EVSC’s decision to close.
Friday was the last day for at least a few weeks that students will walk out of schools like Harper Elementary.
“The thing of it is, why are they trying to penalize us if it hasn’t even hit the Tri-State yet?” Harper Elementary Parent Brittany Holder said.
Some parents are leaning on the grandparents to help out during this time.
“My dad helps with my son, so I guess to try to keep them healthy and wash everything, and teachers are sending them home with packets to do their work for when they come back,” Holder said.
EVSC’s superintendent Dr. David Smith shared with us why this was a necessary decision during our coronavirus special on Thursday.
“We’re asking people not to come into our schools because they will be closed, but through virtual learning, we want to make certain the academic continuation occurs,” Dr. Smith said.
Other parents said they understand why schools are closing but they wish they had more notice about it.
“They’ve known about it, so why couldn’t they, Monday, OK, just let everybody know Friday is going to be the last day for a couple of weeks,” Harper Elementary Grandparent Bill Jourdan said.
“Since they was going to shut down for next week they should have went on down today too why did they go back for one day?” Harper Elementary Parent April Fraize said.
Other parents reaching out to us on social media concerned that they could lose their jobs if schools are out too long.
Meanwhile, some parents agree that the school is making the right decision to keep students safe.
“I think they’re handling it like they’re supposed to be you know, but I know you have to take precautionary measures,” Harper Elementary Paret Debra Cuver said.
EVSC made the following statement on their Facebook page:
"At a press conference this afternoon the health officer for Vanderburgh County, Dr. Ken Spear, recommended the closing of schools next week, March 16 through March 20. Local government officials were in full agreement of this recommendation. As a result, the EVSC will be closing all school facilities beginning tomorrow evening, March 13 at 5 p.m. At this time we are planning for the facility closure to continue through Sunday, March 29, with plans to reopen on Monday, March 30, following spring break. However, we will continue to stay in close contact with government and health officials to determine if it is necessary to prolong this school facility closure.
Beginning tomorrow at 5:00 p.m., all extracurricular events and practices are cancelled until school facilities are reopened. Events scheduled tonight will continue unless they have been cancelled by the individual school. Information will be sent tomorrow regarding locations and times for students to pick up “grab & go” lunch during the closure. Parents will be notified with information on picking up medication for students. Communication for all EVSC employees will be sent tomorrow regarding work information. Specific information will be sent to families regarding virtual learning expectations for students during this closure. For families without internet access, we continue to work with community partners on alternative options. We appreciate the support and patience of our entire community as we make decisions in the best interest of public health for Vanderburgh County."
EVSC said:
“The EVSC will continue to provide “grab & go” meals for students at multiple schools next week since all school facilities will be closed. The “grab & go” meals include lunch, as well as breakfast for the following day. Meals will be available next TUESDAY-FRIDAY to pick up between 11:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the sites listed below. Meals are free to anyone 18 and younger, and students do not need to be enrolled at the school where they plan to pick up the meals. Per USDA regulations, students must be present to receive the free meals. Adult meals will not be available for purchase. Tables will be set up near the school entrance (outdoors if possible) where students can grab a meal and go.”
School locations where meals will be available include: Caze Elementary SchoolCedar Hall Community SchoolDelaware Elementary SchoolDexter SchoolEvans SchoolGlenwood Leadership AcademyEVSC Harper ElementaryHebron Elementary SchoolEVSC Lincoln SchoolLodge Community SchoolStringtown Elementary SchoolTekoppel Elementary SchoolVogel Elementary School
To stay up to date with their COVID-19 information, be sure to check evscschools.com/covid19
EVSC also held a press conference earlier this week. https://www.14news.com/2020/03/12/city-evansville-evsc-officials-holding-news-conference/
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.