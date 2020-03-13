Owensboro Police investigating homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a Wednesday death, is now considered a homicide.
They say they were called to the Days Inn on New Hartford Road and found the body of 38-year-old Christopher Riggs of Owensboro.
It was originally a medical call, but police say after the autopsy Thursday, it’s now being investigated as a homicide.
Detectives ask for anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484.
