Owensboro Police investigating homicide

(Source: Lyman, Jill)
By Jill Lyman | March 13, 2020 at 9:31 AM CDT - Updated March 13 at 9:31 AM

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Police say a Wednesday death, is now considered a homicide.

They say they were called to the Days Inn on New Hartford Road and found the body of 38-year-old Christopher Riggs of Owensboro.

It was originally a medical call, but police say after the autopsy Thursday, it’s now being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives ask for anyone with information to call OPD at 270-687-8888, or leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 270-687-8484.

