Latest Indiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-INDIANA
Indiana schools being allowed 20-day break to stem virus
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana schools will be allowed to close for 20 days for rest of this school year among steps the governor’s office announced toward helping stem the coronavirus spread. Gov. Eric Holcomb on Thursday also discouraging non-essential gatherings of more than 250 people in sites such as churches, stadiums and auditoriums. The announcement came as the NCAA and the Big Ten called off basketball tournament games scheduled for Indianapolis and a worker at Fiat Chrysler’s transmission factory in Kokomo tested positive for the coronavirus. The state health department also reported another confirmed COVID-19 illness, giving Indiana 12 cases.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE-MARRIAGE AGE
Tougher Indiana law on under-18 marriages wins approval
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Anyone younger than 18 will need a judge’s permission in order to get married in Indiana under a law change approved by state legislators. The proposal approved late Wednesday by lawmakers would repeal the state’s current law that allows those as young as 15 to marry if they have parental consent. The new law would only allow 16- or 17-year-olds to marry someone no more than four years older after obtaining approval from a juvenile court judge. Bill sponsor Republican Rep. Karen Engleman of Georgetown cited concerns that girls who marry before 18 have greater risk of sexual and domestic violence, along with higher poverty and high school dropout rates.
INDIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL-GROPING ALLEGATIONS
Proposal fails on path forcing out Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Negotiations fell apart among Republican legislators on a proposal that could have forced Indiana’s attorney general from office if his law license is suspended over allegations that he drunkenly groped four women. The House and GOP Gov. Eric Holcomb backed a proposal that would’ve prohibited anyone whose law license has been suspended for at least 30 days from serving as attorney general. The proposal died as this year’s legislative session ended late Wednesday. Republican Attorney General Curtis Hill awaits a decision from the state Supreme Court on whether he’ll face any punishment. Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray says senators weren’t protecting Hill but were worried about interfering in the election process.
INDIANA LEGISLATURE
Indiana lawmakers back banning local rental regulations
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republican lawmakers have endorsed blocking Indiana cities from regulating rental properties, a move that opponents argue threatens existing local protections for tenants and would tilt state law heavily in favor of landlords. The state Senate and House both voted in favor of it Wednesday as lawmakers reached the end of this year’s legislative session. Republican leaders argue that tenant-landlord regulations should be uniform statewide, but tenant advocates maintain the proposal would be unfair to the some 2 million Indiana residents living in rental housing.
TEEN SIBLINGS SLAIN
16-year-old pleads guilty to killing siblings, gets 40 years
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis teenager charged as an adult has pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the August shooting deaths of two siblings. Lometreus Sanders was sentenced Wednesday to 40 years in prison followed by five years of supervision by the Indiana Department of Corrections. The 16-year-old Sanders was charged in the deaths of 16-year-old Nicholas Nelson and his 15-year-old sister, Ashlynn Nelson, at their home in an apartment complex on Indianapolis’ east side. According to prosecutors, Sanders went to the teens’ home to meet with Ashlynn with whom he had been communicating. While at the home, a struggle occurred and Sanders shot and killed the pair.
ARSON-TEEN SENTENCED
Girl, 13, sent to prison for arson, attempted murder
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A 13-year-old Northwest Indiana girl has been sentenced to an Indiana Department of Correction juvenile facility after admitting to charges of attempted murder and arson. The girl learned her punishment Tuesday for the Jan. 8 fire near West Lafayette. A family was inside the home but escaped safely. Fire officials said the home was a total loss. Police said the suspected motive was a dispute between the girl and and another girl who lived at the home. The two girls attend the same school and live near each other.
2000 KILLING-ARREST
DNA under victim's nails leads to arrest in 2000 killing
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Prosecutors say a northern Indiana man has been charged in the 2000 killing of a man found dead in an Indianapolis hotel room after his DNA matched DNA found beneath the victim’s fingernails. Fifty-four-year-old William O. Swain of Elkhart was charged last week with murder, felony murder and criminal deviate conduct in the October 2000 killing of 38-year-old Arthur McPhaul. After he was found fatally strangled in a hotel room, investigators retrieved DNA from under McPhaul’s fingernails, but were unable to find a match. Swain was arrested after his DNA was entered into a database in 2018 and matched the DNA found under McPhaul's fingernails.
CHILDREN KILLED-INDIANA
NTSB to meet on cause of crash that killed 3 siblings
ROCHESTER, Ind. (AP) — The National Transportation Safety Board will hold a meeting next month to determine the probable cause of the 2018 crash that killed three siblings crossing a rural northern Indiana highway to reach their stopped school bus. The agency announced Tuesday that the April 7 meeting will investigate the Oct. 30, 2018, crash involving a pickup truck on two-lane Indiana 25 in Rochester. The crash killed 6-year-old twin brothers Xzavier and Mason Ingle, and their 9-year-old sister, Alivia Stahl. A fourth child, 11-year-old Maverik Lowe suffered critical injuries. Twenty-five-year-old Alyssa Shepherd of Rochester was convicted of reckless homicide and criminal recklessness. She's appealing her conviction.