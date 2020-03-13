INDOT announces lane restrictions in Warrick Co.

WARRICK Co., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation announces lane restrictions on State Road 68 near Elberfeld for a drainage project.
According to the news release, the project will begin on or around March 23. Crews will begin a pipelining project about four miles east of the intersections of SR 57.
INDOT says the project will not require daily restrictions, however, the delivery of materials will require one lane to be closed for a short time. Crews expect several deliveries throughout the project.
Traffic will be controlled by flagging operations.
INDOT says work is expected to be complete by the end of April, weather permitting.
