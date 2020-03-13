Huntingburg airport breaks ground on extension project

HUNTINGBURG, Ind. (WFIE) -The Huntingburg airport extension has been in the works for a decade, and finally, the project team has broken ground.
“You gotta make sure, if you’re gonna go into the future, that you’re set up with some of the things that are essential," Senator Mike Braun said. "And a good airport for a thriving place like this that needs a little more capacity makes sense”.
The new extension will add 500 feet to the runway, allowing the airport to service larger air crafts that hold more people and more cargo.
“It really opens up the gateway for additional economic development, business development and support throughout the entire region,” said Engineer Curtis Brown.
In order to make this extension possible, the project will have to build an aviation tunnel over county road 200.
That will allow planes to make emergency landings on top of the tunnel. It will be the first aviation tunnel in the state with its peak being nearly 18 feet high.
“It is one of the most fulfilling things, being able to put my name on the first aviation-related tunnel in the state and be associated with that, again a wonderful just capstone in my career,” Brown said.
“For Dubois County to grow and prosper, just like Mike said, it takes roads, it takes an airport, it takes fiber, and it takes that entrepreneurial spirit which this county does have,” OFS CEO and President Hank Menke said.
90 percent of the project is being funded by the federal aviation administration, and the crew is planning to be finished by the summer of 2021.
Another possible extension is planned for 2031.
