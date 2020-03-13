Hoops Live Player of the Week Winner

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -With 1,023 votes, South Spencer’s Michael Donoho was crowned the Hoops Live Player of the Week for Week 9.
The Rebels’ junior posted 25 points and hit the game-winning shot with 13 seconds left to lead his team to a 2A Sectional Title.
“It felt amazing to help our team win the sectional, we’ve been really wanting to win it for the past couple of years," said Donoho. "Coach Britton came in and we took the opportunity, went ahead and got it done.”
South Spencer (22-4) is set to face Providence (18-7) in Saturday’s 2A Regional Semifinal at Southridge. Tipoff is set for 10:00 CT.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.