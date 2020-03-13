Holiday World hosts annual job fair

SPENCER Co., Ind. (WFIE) -Holiday World is getting ready for the warmer weather by hosting its annual job fair.
Those who attend the fair have a chance to do group interviews for all seasonal part-time jobs, whether that be taking up tickets or working the rides.
Holiday World is also providing new employee incentives, including a $10,000 cash prize for one lucky employee, and if you’re a teacher, there’s a chance for you to win cash for your classroom.
“There’s a lot of time and a lot of training it takes to get our employees ready for the season and so in order to get them ready for the season and trained, we need to start with hiring earlier than you would think,” Director of Communications Leah Koch said.
The job fair will continue Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
You can apply online before you come to the fair, or you can apply when you arrive.
