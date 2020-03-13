Henderson senior care center to close due to concerns over COVID-19

HENDERSON, KY. (WFIE) - The Gathering Place Senior Center will close March 16 until further notice.
The senior center will suspend all activities, other than nutrition services.
According to the news release, staff and volunteers will provide a meal delivery service to members and meals on wheels recipients. They say they will package the meals and wear the appropriate protective gear to keep recipients safe from COVID-19.
For more information, you can contact the center at 270-827-2948.
