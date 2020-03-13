Henderson emergency services enhance protective measures against coronavirus

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Much like other businesses and establishments in the Tri-State concerned for the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19), the Henderson Police Department has implemented new procedures to keep the staff and public safe.
The Police Department is upping protective measures for police services within Henderson to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
“Obviously we provide a critical service to the citizens of Henderson," Henderson Chief of Police Heath Cox said. “Obviously with that, if this pandemic continues for months on end, we have to ensure we can still provide that same level of service.”
Effective immediately, the Police Department will not be responding to all calls for service by sending an officer to the scene.
For non-emergency calls, an officer will contact the citizen to determine if an officer needs to respond to the scene.
A report will be taken over the phone if an officer is not necessary.
The front lobby will also be closed until further notice, but will have a red phone in the foyer that will connect you to dispatch.
“What we’re trying to do is make sure we serve our community, but also protect our police, ambulance and fire people primarily from getting a virus,” Mayor Steve Austin said.
And the Police Department is not the only emergency service taking extra precautions.
“If we become a part of those numbers, by whether someone coming into the fire station and contaminating, or that’s contagious and now you’ve infected one of our guys, which there’s more than one at the fire station, so three to four - now they’re all infected,” Henderson Fire Chief Scott Foreman said.
The Fire Department will be restricting access into their building as well.
Any tours or visits to the fire station will be postponed.
Foreman’s biggest concern is keeping his crew safe and healthy so they can provide emergency services as usual.
