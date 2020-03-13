Feit named MVC Freshman of the Year

Feit’s banner year included leading the Aces in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes played, and three-pointers made becoming the first Evansville freshman to lead the team in scoring since Sara Dickey in 2013-14. Feit averaged 13.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per contest, while seeing the floor for an average of 36.6 minutes per game. Earlier this week, Feit was named honorable mention all-MVC and a member of the MVC all-freshman team.