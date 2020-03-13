Feit named MVC Freshman of the Year

ST. LOUIS (WFIE) -Capping off her historic season, University of Evansville women’s basketball freshman guard/forward has been named Missouri Valley Conference Freshman of the Year, it was announced in a release by the conference office.
Feit’s banner year included leading the Aces in points, rebounds, blocks, minutes played, and three-pointers made becoming the first Evansville freshman to lead the team in scoring since Sara Dickey in 2013-14. Feit averaged 13.7 points per game and 8.4 rebounds per contest, while seeing the floor for an average of 36.6 minutes per game. Earlier this week, Feit was named honorable mention all-MVC and a member of the MVC all-freshman team.
Feit is the first Ace to receive the honor outright since Shinko Ono was named freshman of the year in 1999. Sara Dickey also received freshman of the year recognition, but shared the award with Drake’s Lizzy Wendell.
Text Courtesy: UE Athletics
