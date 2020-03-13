EPD asking for help identifying vehicle involved in hit and run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking the public for help in identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run crash.
According to the news release, the hit and run took place at the intersection of Englewood and Taylor around 4 p.m. March 10.
Police say the truck appears to be a tan Chevy S-10 and should have heavy front-end damage.
If anyone recognizes this vehicle, they are asked to call the Evansville Police Department’s Hit and Run Unit at 812-436-7941.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.