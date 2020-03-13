Dairy Queen closed after stove fire in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A local fast food restaurant is temporarily closed after a small fire broke out on Friday afternoon.
According to the Henderson Fire Department, the fire happened at the Dairy Queen located on North Green Street.
Fire officials say a small stove fire ignited inside the restaurant, which caused flames that could be seen from the roof of the building.
Firefighters say the building suffered no major damage and nobody was injured.
The restaurant is expected to reopen on Saturday.
