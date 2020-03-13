Coronavirus patients put in negative airflow rooms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - If you are placed in quarantine, you may be taken to a ‘negative air flow room.'
That sounds ominous, but Deaconess Midtown medical professionals says these rooms help viruses from spreading.
“When you close the door on the negative pressure room, that maintains all of the germs, isolated inside of the room. So the pressure is such that germs cannot come outside of the room,” Dr. Huhnke, Medical Director for the Emergency Department and Medical Affairs said.
Here’s how it works, there’s a ball in the wall so you can see the flow of the air.
When you open the door, the air can escape but when you close the doors and turn the negative air pressure on, the air is locked in tight.
“If we did reach capacity with our negative pressure rooms, maintenance and engineering has a plan where they can actually turn other rooms into negative pressure rooms," Dr. Huhnke said.
Now the rooms aren’t completely isolated from all other rooms in the hospital.
They just require staff to put on protective gear before entering.
“A patient’s room adjacent to a negative pressure room when proper protective equipment is used and proper isolation equipment is used, is of no danger to the patient next door,” Dr. Huhnke said.
Visitors are allowed but limited in the negative air flow rooms.
They just have to wear protective gear too.
You will still receive the same amount of care from medical staff no matter the reason you’re in isolation.
