Coronavirus Coverage: School closings list

By Jill Lyman | March 13, 2020 at 6:03 PM CDT - Updated March 13 at 7:17 PM

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The list of school, business, and event closing and cancellations continues to grow.

We have compiled a list of schools that have announced they’ll be out starting Monday.

INDIANA

EVSC – Until March 30

Evansville Catholic Schools – Next week, return is TBD

Warrick – Through April 6

MSD of North Posey - Until April 6

MSD of Mt. Vernon – Until April 6

Northeast Dubois – Until April 6

Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools – Until April 6

North Gibson – Until April 13

East Gibson – Until April 13

South Gibson – Until April 13

Pike County – Until March 30

Perry Central Community - Until April 6

Tell City-Troy Township – Until April 6

KENTUCKY

All counties in the Commonwealth

Daviess – Until April 6

Owensboro Public Schools - Until April 6

Henderson – Until March 30

Union - Until March 30

Webster – Until March 30

Hopkins – Until March 30

McLean – Return TBD, 2-3 weeks

Muhlenberg – Return TBD, at least 2 weeks

Ohio – Until April 6

Hancock – Until April 6

ILLINOIS

All counties until March 30

White

Wabash

Wayne

Edwards

We realize this list might not be complete. We encourage schools and businesses to use our closing system.

You can sign up here.

View the list here.

Several school corporations have announced plans for free school lunches during the closures.

Many colleges, libraries, and venues, and facilities have also closed or canceled events.

All health care facilities and hospitals have announced new visitor policies.

With so many cancellations, it’s best to check before you head out to any events.

If you missed our 14 News Special Thursday night, you can watch it now.

