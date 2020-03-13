Coronavirus Coverage: School closings list

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - The list of school, business, and event closing and cancellations continues to grow.
We have compiled a list of schools that have announced they’ll be out starting Monday.
INDIANA
EVSC – Until March 30
Evansville Catholic Schools – Next week, return is TBD
Warrick – Through April 6
MSD of North Posey - Until April 6
MSD of Mt. Vernon – Until April 6
Northeast Dubois – Until April 6
Greater Jasper Consolidated Schools – Until April 6
North Gibson – Until April 13
East Gibson – Until April 13
South Gibson – Until April 13
Pike County – Until March 30
Perry Central Community - Until April 6
Tell City-Troy Township – Until April 6
KENTUCKY
All counties in the Commonwealth
Daviess – Until April 6
Owensboro Public Schools - Until April 6
Henderson – Until March 30
Union - Until March 30
Webster – Until March 30
Hopkins – Until March 30
McLean – Return TBD, 2-3 weeks
Muhlenberg – Return TBD, at least 2 weeks
Ohio – Until April 6
Hancock – Until April 6
ILLINOIS
All counties until March 30
White
Wabash
Wayne
Edwards
We realize this list might not be complete. We encourage schools and businesses to use our closing system.
Several school corporations have announced plans for free school lunches during the closures.
Many colleges, libraries, and venues, and facilities have also closed or canceled events.
All health care facilities and hospitals have announced new visitor policies.
With so many cancellations, it’s best to check before you head out to any events.
If you missed our 14 News Special Thursday night, you can watch it now.
